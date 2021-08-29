Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.77. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.