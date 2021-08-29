Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

