RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.15 at Acumen Capital

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KUT. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

