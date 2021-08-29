Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

