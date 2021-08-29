Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

