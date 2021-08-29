FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Issued By Raymond James

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

