Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

NYSE BMO opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

