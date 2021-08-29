Raymond James Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.53.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$51.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.