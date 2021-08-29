Desjardins Raises Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BRLGF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

