Desjardins Raises Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BRLGF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.