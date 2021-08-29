Canaccord Genuity Increases CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target to $7.00

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CYBN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

