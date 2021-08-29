Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Afterpay in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AFTPF opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80. Afterpay has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

