Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Afterpay in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AFTPF opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80. Afterpay has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $124.75.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

