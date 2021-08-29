Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

