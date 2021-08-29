General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GAM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57. General American Investors has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

