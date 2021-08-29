Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rises By 285.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 million and a P/E ratio of -19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

