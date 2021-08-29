Critical Contrast: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lufax alerts:

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 OppFi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 80.97%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than OppFi.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% OppFi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.70 $1.79 billion $0.95 9.22 OppFi N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi.

Summary

Lufax beats OppFi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About OppFi

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.