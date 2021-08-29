Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $177.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.70 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,494 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.