Head to Head Analysis: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

This table compares AXIS Capital and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 5.79% 4.11% 0.73% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

77.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.92 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -25.21 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXIS Capital and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Metromile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.