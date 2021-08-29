Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

