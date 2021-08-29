Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies."

Shares of SCM opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

