J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

