Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $320.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.