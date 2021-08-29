Truist Securiti Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

