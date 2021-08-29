Xponential Fitness Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 1st (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

