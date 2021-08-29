Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 315 ($4.12). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364.75 ($4.77).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB stock opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.