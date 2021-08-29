Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €114.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €82.92 ($97.55) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.77. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.