Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €71.21 ($83.78) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €41.56 ($48.89) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

