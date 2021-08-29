Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €113.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

ETR KBX opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

