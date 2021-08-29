Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.63.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

