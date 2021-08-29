Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Head to Head Comparison

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.60 $2.19 million N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.69 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 16.97% 9.05% 0.69% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.17% 12.21% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

