Financial Contrast: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -169.44% -54.99% -16.39% Universal Health Services 8.88% 16.97% 8.30%

This table compares Ethema Health and Universal Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 16.21 $3.09 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.56 billion 1.13 $943.95 million $11.12 14.10

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ethema Health and Universal Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 3 3 6 0 2.25

Universal Health Services has a consensus price target of $157.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Ethema Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

