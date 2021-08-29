Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

