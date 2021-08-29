Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

FRG opened at $34.99 on Friday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.