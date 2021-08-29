Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.