Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

