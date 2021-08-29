Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZU. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.