Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

