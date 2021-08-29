Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $313.74

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $313.74, but opened at $340.13. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $340.13, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.07.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

