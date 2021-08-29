Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,554.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and last traded at GBX 1,553 ($20.29), with a volume of 29508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($19.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,425.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Also, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

