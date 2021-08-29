Short Interest in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Expands By 146.4%

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ASRV opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle acquired 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,140.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,584 shares of company stock valued at $104,546 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,040,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

