Pi Financial Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.20

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.