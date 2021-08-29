Pi Financial Raises RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.20

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

