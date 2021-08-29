Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Shares of CVE:QIS opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$75.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
