Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE:QIS opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$75.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

