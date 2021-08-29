Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €29.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

