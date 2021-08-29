Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

DG opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €90.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

