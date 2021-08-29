Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ETR:TLX opened at €38.60 ($45.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.11. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

