Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €168.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.18 ($174.33).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €149.95 ($176.41) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €130.26. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €146.35 ($172.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.