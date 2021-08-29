UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Kering stock opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €740.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

