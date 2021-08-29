Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) versus Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Financial Survey

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

99.5% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 11.76 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -49.41 Assure $3.52 million 26.73 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -3.88

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glaukos and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Glaukos beats Assure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

