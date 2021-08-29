Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.