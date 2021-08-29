Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 120.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

