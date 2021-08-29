TheStreet Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

